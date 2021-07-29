Zacks: Analysts Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $65.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $66.55 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORBC. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $895.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2,023.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

