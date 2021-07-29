Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.60 million and the highest is $90.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $377.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $380.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $550.02 million, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $35,346,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $13,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

