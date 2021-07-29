Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $40.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.44 billion and the highest is $41.68 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $142.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $149.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.72.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

