Zacks: Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

