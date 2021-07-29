Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $35.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.51 billion. Anthem posted sales of $30.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $136.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $138.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $147.52 billion to $152.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM opened at $379.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

