Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Canada Goose reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

GOOS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $50.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $125,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

