Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $2.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.79. 114,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $157.05 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

