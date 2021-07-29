Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $84.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $354.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.13 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $886.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

