Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $231.95 million, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Gaia has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaia by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gaia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

