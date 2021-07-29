Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $3.62 EPS

Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $3.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $6.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.95. The company had a trading volume of 175,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.03. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

