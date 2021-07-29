Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $4.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the lowest is $4.22. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $15.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.34. 519,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

