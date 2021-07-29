Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $196.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,624. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.