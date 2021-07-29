Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.40. Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($2.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.36. 162,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

