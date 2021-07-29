Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $7.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.21 million and the lowest is $5.57 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $114.33 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,519. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

