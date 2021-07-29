Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.