Zacks: Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.15. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.