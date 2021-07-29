Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $514.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.23 million and the lowest is $482.84 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $288.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

