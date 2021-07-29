Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.99 ($0.12). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 93,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.20.

In other Zambeef Products news, insider Frank Braeken sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £8,000 ($10,452.05).

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

