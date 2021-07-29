Zap Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $246,462.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

