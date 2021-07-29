ZBG Token Hits Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $143,981.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.