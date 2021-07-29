Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,309.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1,309.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,039,346,279 coins and its circulating supply is 770,581,409 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.