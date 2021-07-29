Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $94,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $550.31. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $553.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.