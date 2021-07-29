Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

