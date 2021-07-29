ZENZO Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,415.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031194 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00214034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031294 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

