ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $106.09 million and approximately $446,103.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

