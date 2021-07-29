ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) Short Interest Update

ZIM Co. (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. ZIM has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications.

