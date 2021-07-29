ZINC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $39,392.86 and approximately $294.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

