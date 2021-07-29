Zogenix (ZGNX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZGNX stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $933.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

