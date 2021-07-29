ZooKeeper 24 Hour Volume Hits $116,586.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $116,586.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 32,286,012 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

