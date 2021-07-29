Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading 5% Higher

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $388.29 and last traded at $388.00. 60,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,103,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.44.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,481 shares of company stock valued at $86,647,160. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

