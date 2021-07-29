ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $366,757.33 and approximately $7,366.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,660,066,222 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,093,198 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

