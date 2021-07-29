Zynecoin (ZYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,688.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $111,688.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

