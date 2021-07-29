Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYXI. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Zynex stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,652. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

