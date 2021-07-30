$0.12 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,417. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

