$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Funko reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

FNKO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,016. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.78 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

