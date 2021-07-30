$0.29 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Enerplus reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 307.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

ERF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.21. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

