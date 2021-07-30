-$0.33 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.32). INmune Bio posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

