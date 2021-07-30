$0.66 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.42. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE BALY opened at $49.29 on Friday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -205.37 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

