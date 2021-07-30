0Chain (ZCN) Tops One Day Volume of $274,641.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.31 million and $274,641.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00086511 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.