$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.14). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

MLM opened at $367.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.