$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.14). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

MLM opened at $367.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

