$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

