$1.44 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. 8,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $162.86.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.