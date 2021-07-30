$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.59 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $878.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,641.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,476.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,295.05 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.