$1.60 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.