$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $200.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

