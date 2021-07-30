$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

