$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. 299,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.