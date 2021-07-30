$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.78. EMCOR Group posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.81. 299,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

