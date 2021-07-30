100,000 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,000,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,250,000.

NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

