101,616 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 1.32% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000.

HCII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

