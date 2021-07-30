104,230 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 3.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,668,600. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

